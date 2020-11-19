ENERGY CHAT: HEAT PUMPS
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a live stream Energy Chat at noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, on Facebook Live. According to a media release, Adam Flint, director of Clean Energy Programs for Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, will discuss heat pumps. Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view the program.
Questions about solar heat, renewable heat and energy efficiency may be addressed to a community energy adviser at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu. More information is also available online at www.smartenergychoices.org.
