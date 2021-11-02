SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
The following courses and open studio times will be offered in November at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown for those 18 and older.
Courses will be limited to eight students with the exception of the first one listed below which will be limited to six.
Wheel Throwing Boot Camp focused on bowls with Eileen Anania will meet from 9 a.m. until noon Thursdays Nov. 4 to Dec. 2, for $150. Students will participate in a crash course boot camp focused on the fundamentals of throwing, trimming and glazing.
Advanced Wheel Throwing focused on teapots with Adam Jennett will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, for $150.
The course will serve as a wheel throwing course that allows for students to focus on making teapots. With demonstrations focused on more advanced and specific techniques students will apply the skills needed to work through the process of making teapots.
Handbuilding with Megan Irving focused on decorative tableware will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 10 to Dec. 8, for $150.
The class will focus on creating a group of small two-part pieces of decorative tableware using handbuilding techniques. Pieces can be modified for use with candles, incense, or greenery and multiple, related items may be created. Techniques needed to build with leather-hard clay will be taught and practiced.
Fabulous and Fun Finishing Touches with Kris Gildenblatt will be taught from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays Nov. 9 to Dec. 8, for $150.
Gildenblatt will share four finishing touches which may be used on either hand built or wheel thrown pottery. Using tiles as a work surface, students will learn about sgraffito, Mishima, water etching and slip.
Independent Study with Adam Jennett will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 10 for $150. Students should have experience working with clay. The class will include handbuilding, throwing and glazing demonstrations. Projects will also be discussed and critiqued.
All courses include a bag of clay.
Open Studio will be held from Nov. 8 to Dec. 10, with the exception of Nov. 22 to 26. The fee will be $90 or $45 if in combination with a class. Open Studio hours will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone taking a course will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof with a vaccination card or Empire Pass. Masks will be required to be worn by everyone working in the studio.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
Payment may be made on the first day of class by check, cash or credit card.
