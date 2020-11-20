FALL CENTERPIECE
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will sponsor an online Fall Centerpeice workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
According to a media release, Betsy Busche from Spongetta’s Garden will walk participants through the steps of creating a low-form centerpiece suitable for the Thanksgiving table. Suggested materials include a fishbowl shaped vessel such as a teapot or bowl, clear or green adhesive floral tape, five bunches of flowers in various shapes, water and flower preservative.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4k7g65u.
Visit ccedelaware.org for more information.
HOLIDAY WREATH
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will sponsor a live holiday wreath making demonstration in an online workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
CCE Horticulture Educator Carla Crim will explain how to select, bundle and assemble greenery. Bow-making and adding decorations such as pinecones and berries will be included.
Suggested supplies include a wire wreath form, paddle wire, fresh greenery, wire pliers and hand pruners; as well as ribbon and decorations.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y2qhogu5.
Visit ccedelaware.org for more information.
