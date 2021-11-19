WHAT’S FOR DINNER?
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties will begin a series of free online classes at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, that will focus on the why and how of eating healthy and help to answer the often asked question what’s for dinner?
According to a media release, CCE Nutrition Educator Kimberly Ferstler will teach the interactive classes which are suitable for all ages.
Recipes that will be used are described as easy to prepare with the use of typical kitchen tools. Each week’s recipe will be shared ahead of time. Recipes are designed to yield from four to six servings. Companion recipes will also be provided.
Classes will continue weekly on Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, and 27.
A reliable WI-FI connection is recommended.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/52xyyxye or by contacting Ferstler at 518-234-4303, ext. 120, or kmf239@cornell.edu.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING
New York’s Defensive Driving Course will be taught to a class of 10 by Certified Instructor Linda Karpovich from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 30, at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate that they can submit to their insurance company for a 10% savings off their basic liability and collision insurance for three years.
The library will sponsor a portion of the cost to attend.
Visit the library to register and pay the $25 fee.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
WREATH DECORATING
Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney will host a holiday wreath decorating workshop for adults from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
According to a media release, the wreaths will measure 16 inches. Individuals may use the decorations and ribbons to be provided by the library or bring their own.
Call 607-563-1200 or visit the library for more information and to register and pay the $10 fee.
