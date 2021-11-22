ATTORNEY TRAINING: THE 10 MYTHS ABOUT SPECIAL EDUCATION
The online workshop “Attorney Training: The 10 Myths About Special Education” will be sponsored by Family Resource Network from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
According to a media release, possible misconceptions that exist on what schools are obligated to provide for students will be addressed by Special Education lawyer and a parent of a special needs student, Patrick Radel. He will also summarize the legal principles of special education law and provide practical tips for effective advocacy.
Radel is a partner at the law firm of Getnick, Livingston, Atkinson and Priore in Utica. His practice includes representing families of students with disabilities.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4ut2nfkp.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-438-3978 for more information.
