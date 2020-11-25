POETRY FORMS: WHY AND HOW
Writers in the Mountains will present the online workshop “Poetry Forms: Why and How” with William Duke, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
According to a media release, Duke will provide a review of the major forms of poetry and discuss how forms came into being and why they continue to hold an important place in contemporary poetry. Concrete poems and free verse will also be discussed.
The workshop will end with a collaborative writing exercise.
The fee is $35.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com, or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register by Saturday, Nov. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.