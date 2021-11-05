ARTS & COMMUNITY COLLABORATIVE
The Roxbury Arts Group will offer a free two-day Arts & Community Collaborative workshop on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, participants will explore the possibilities for working creatively and collaboratively in their medium in a community framework.
The workshop will be led by Patrice Lorenz, Amy Masters and Alan Powell, all artists and educators.
Participants must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID test 48 hours before the event.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 1-607-326-7908 for more information and to register.
