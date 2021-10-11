CREATIVE WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love, a six-week creative writing workshop for 10 participants led by Elizabeth Koster from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. The class will be held online from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Once registered and paid the $120 fee, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, essays will be completed suitable for consideration in the New York Times Modern Love column. Through prompts and exercises, supportive feedback, a study of published essays and discussions on tips and pitfalls, participants will be able to sculpt and hone their stories.
Koster was published in the New York Times Modern Love column and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University. She serves as a writing mentor for Girls Write Now and has taught creative writing to high school students, Columbia undergraduates and incarcerated women on Rikers Island. She lives in New York City and is completing a memoir. Email writersinthemoun tains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
STRESS
Family Resource Network will offer an interactive workshop on stress led by trained Nurturing Program parenting facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
According to a media release, the online workshop will focus on positive parenting of children diagnosed with special needs and/or health challenges.
Stress, brain development, how stress affects the brain, how children with special health needs are affected by stress/stressors and how parents can model ways of coping and calming, will be covered.
The Nurturing Program was designed to help families explore their hopes and fears, develop effective parenting skills, enhance communication, develop strategies for facing challenges and recognize opportunities for celebration and growth.
Participants are encouraged to keep their cameras and microphones on during the session.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/nfv48v5n
Call Terry at 607-438-3978 for more information.
WELDING
Otsego Northern Catskill Board of Cooperative Educational Services is launching an adult education welding course.
The continuing education program includes hands-on training, basic welding theory, safety in welding, an introduction to oxygen and plasma cutting theory and an introduction to weld symbols.
Students will leave the course with a number of practical skills, including the ability to perform stringer beads with electrodes, operate oxyfuel and plasma equipment and the ability to adjust and equipment and visually identify basic welding symbols and rods, according to a media release.
The 30-hour, five-week course will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford. Tuition is $450.
Classes will begin on Nov. 30. Registration is open.
For more information or to sign up, contact Ryan DeMars at rdemars@oncboces.org or 607-286-7715.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.