FUNDAMENTALS OF MEDITATION
Fundamentals of Meditation: The Key to Emotional Balance, Healing and Stress Relief, will be presented online by Diana Friedell from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. The workshop is being offered by Family Resource Network of Oneonta.
According to a media release, lowering one’s blood pressure, relieving stress symptoms, speeding up healing time, reducing anxiety and not getting sick as often are some of the meditation benefits proven by science.
The workshop will focus on transcendent states of connection and oneness.
Friedell, a metaphysician, minister, teacher, actress and director, is a 2004 graduate of the School for Healing and Prophecy through Fellowships of the Spirit in Lily Dale, and a graduate of SUNY Oneonta, where she studied teaching and theatre.
She was sanctioned as a minister through Institute for Spiritual Development, where she serves as director.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y4suvtb3.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
