ESSENTIAL OILS FOR IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Aromacologist Joan Apter will present a class in the use and application of “Essential Oils for Immune System Support” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, via Zoom at tinyurl.com/yxk33ldc.
The class, part of a series, is sponsored by the School of Environmental and Vocational Arts in South Kortright.
According to a media release, as cold and flu season approaches, Apter has chosen to address some of the most common essential oils for immunity, and others that contain antimicrobial compounds designed to provide protection from a wide range of bacteria, viruses and fungi. There will be time for questions.
Call Barbara at 845-684-5061 for more information and to register.
