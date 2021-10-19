PALETTE KNIFE PAINTING
Palette knife painting will be taught by Carl Houghton from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28, and Nov. 4 and 11, at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The fee will be $60 for members or $65. All supplies will be included.
Register at ChenagoArts.org or by calling 607-336-2787.
MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love II, a creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster online from 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 22 to Dec. 17.
Once registered and paid the $80 fee, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, Modern Love II is for students who have taken a Modern Love course. Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining works to submit to Modern Love, a New York Times newspaper column and other publications.
Visit www.writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
