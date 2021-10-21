GROWING RESILIENCE
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County has scheduled the following free Growing Resilience webinars.
Introduction to Polyvagal Theory will be presented from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health Director of Community Support Services Andrew Bell will introduce participants to the Polyvagal Theory and how it relates to building resilience.
The required registration may be completed at https://bit.ly/IPToct28.
The Resilience of Youth in Impossible Times in Early Childhood will be presented from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
A team of Cornell University cognition lab students worked to gain an understanding of how youths were responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team interviewed children from the age of 7 to11 during the summer and fall of 2020 and summer of 2021.
Referred to as “Being Me in Times of Change,” the team asked the children about their families, schools, friends and emotional well-being during the pandemic. The qualitative responses of those interviews will be included in the webinar.
The required registration is available at https://bit.ly/ROYnov18
Call 607-865-6531 for more information.
