ART
Arc Otsego will sponsor Community Art Workshops at Main View Pottery and More Studio at 79 Main St. in Oneonta.
The first workshop, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, will feature a landscape painting lesson on vinyl record albums.
According to a media release, Julia Hernandez, creator of the “Crafts and Drafts” series at Brewery Ommegang, will guide as many as 10 beginner and/or experienced artists step-by-step in a process that will turn up-cycled vinyl records into works of art.
Supplies will be provided by Pottery and More in the $25 per person fee.
Email vromana@arcotsego.org or call 607-432-1890 for more information and to complete the required registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.