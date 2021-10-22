ART 

Arc Otsego will sponsor Community Art Workshops at Main View Pottery and More Studio at 79 Main St. in Oneonta.

The first workshop, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, will feature a landscape painting lesson on vinyl record albums.

According to a media release, Julia Hernandez, creator of the “Crafts and Drafts” series at Brewery Ommegang, will guide as many as 10 beginner and/or experienced artists step-by-step in a process that will turn up-cycled vinyl records into works of art.

Supplies will be provided by Pottery and More in the $25 per person fee.

Email vromana@arcotsego.org or call 607-432-1890 for more information and to complete the required registration. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you