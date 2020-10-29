ENERGY CHAT
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host an Energy Chat at noon Tuesday, Nov. 3, on Facebook Live.
The seventh offering in the series will feature Delaware River Solar and a discussion of the benefits of subscription solar.
Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view the online event.
Contact a community energy adviser at CCE of Delaware County at 607-865-6531, vsd22@cornell.edu or www.smartenergychoices.org for information about solar, renewable heat and energy efficiency.
PHOTOGRAPHY TECHNIQUES
Instructor JW Johnston, a fine arts photographer, will share his technical expertise on winter and water photography, the use of filters, depth of field and the aesthetics for taking control, in a free, three-session workshop.
It will be presented in an online format from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 14 and 21.
The required registration is available online at tinyurl.com/y26fe3s4.
Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta, call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/ for more information.
PAINTING WITH JOY
A Painting with Joy workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St., in Sidney.
Students will watch excerpts from episodes of The Joy of Painting PBS television show on YouTube, and then follow along with the instructor as she teaches techniques that Bob Ross used to create a similar painting.
The class is limited to six participants because of COVID restrictions.
A $10 materials fee will be due at registration.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information and to make an appointment to register and pay.
