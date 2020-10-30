ANXIETY AND SCHOOL AVOIDANCE
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will partner with Starbridge to present an online lay advocacy training session on Anxiety and School Avoidance from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
According to a media release, while anxiety may be a natural part of childhood, if it gets in the way of a child’s ability to learn, families may need support and services from the Committee on Special Education.
Participants will learn how to collaborate with their child’s school and identify what supports and services are available to them from schools and communities for students with anxiety.
Starbridge Parent Training and Information Center Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will lead the session.
The required registration for the Zoom training is available online at tinyurl.com/y3mxmmfk.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
PAINTING WITH JOY
A Painting with Joy workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St., in Sidney.
A class of six will watch excerpts from episodes of The Joy of Painting PBS television show on YouTube, and then follow along with the instructor as she teaches techniques that Joy of Painting artist Bob Ross used to create a similar painting.
A $10 materials fee will be due at registration.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information and to make an appointment to register and pay.
