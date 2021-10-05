FALL CLASSES
Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer the following classes this fall.
Watercolor with Marilyn Roveland will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays Oct. 18 and 25, and Nov. 1 and 8, for $45 for members or $55. All materials will be included and all painting levels are welcome to participate.
Chair caning with Brianna Van Maaren will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 28 for $45 for members or $55. Students will provide the chair and it be measured for supplies to be ordered at the first class.
Cross stitching for beginners with Diane Walling will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 and 26 for $30 for members or $40. All materials will be provided to create a mini cross stitch floral wall hanging.
Pysanky egg decorating with Julie Koch will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 27, and Nov. 3 for $35 for members or $45.
A crochet critter class with Julie Koch will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 17. Instructions and materials needed to make a reindeer with red scarf will be provided for a $45 fee. Students will need to provide a size C crochet hook and have a knowledge of basic crochet stitches which will be reviewed in class. Members may purchase a project kit for $30.
Instruction in making salt-dyed scarves led by Jill Reed will be provided from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 23, for $40 for members or $50.
Basic furniture building with Roy Bartoo will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 and 28, and Nov. 4 and 11 for $35 for members or $45. Some materials and all tools will be provided.
Call 607-263-5786 or email m.roveland@aol.com for more information including how to register and pay.
MEAT PROCESSING
SUNY Cobleskill will offer a series of meat processing workshops in October and November. According to a media release, the workshops are designed for individuals interested in joining the meat industry or producers looking to understand the butchery process. The two-day workshops are open to all applicants. Class sizes will be limited to 10 participants to maximize skill-building opportunities while working in USDA-inspected facilities.
Workshops will feature hands-on carcass breakdown and identification of retail cuts, a walk-through of whole carcass utilization and review of USDA slaughter requirements. Courses will also focus on developing skills necessary to effectively retail cut, complete primal fabrication, sanitation and packaging. Participants will learn accuracy of cutting, knife handling and portion control. Discussion will relate to USDA-inspected products but can be used by the home processor.
Lamb processing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
Pork processing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Beef processing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
The fee for each workshop is $315. Visit www.cobleskill.edu for more information and to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.