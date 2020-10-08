NURTURING SKILLS FOR FAMILIES: A STRENGH-BASED APPROACH TO POSITIVE PARENTING
Family Resource Network will offer a 10 session course presented by its team of credentialed Family Peer Advocates and trained facilitators focused on positive parenting of children from birth to 11.
The course will meet in a Zoom room from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and Jan. 6. Any make-up sessions will be Jan 13 and/or 20.
According to a media release, Nurturing Parenting programs are a family-centered, trauma-informed initiative designed to help caregivers build nurturing parenting skills and develop positive parenting techniques, while meeting a family’s needs based on their parenting strengths and weaknesses.
Focus will be placed on non-violent parenting by practicing empathy, self-worth, self-awareness, empowerment, discipline with dignity, appropriate family roles and age-appropriate expectations of a child’s development.
Call Kristin Winn at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register.
BUTTERNUT VALLEY ARTS AND CRAFTS CENTER FALL CLASSES
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer kits in place of in-person classes this fall because of the pandemic.
Kits include materials and instructions for Pysanky Egg Decorating with Julie Koch, Knitted Fair Isle Slippers with Joann Curtis, Watercolor Painting with Marilyn Roveland, Fabric Gnomes with Jill Reed, Mini Barn Quilts with Gloria Waro and Face Masks with Susan Andrus. The fabric masks will be lined, pleated and include a wire nosepiece and elastic band that goes around the back of one’s head.
Fees vary from $20 to $55 and members receive a discount. Curtis will donate fees from her class to the center.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to register no later than Oct 15.
COVID-19 RELIEF AND RECOVERY ASSISTANCE
Commerce Chenango, along with the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, will sponsor a free webinar for small business owners from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Information on COVID-19 relief and recovery assistance will be presented by staff from the Syracuse district office of the Small Business Administration.
Topics will include funding options, guidance for businesses and employers, SBA products and resources, capital and government contracting and the current status of disaster relief resources.
The required registration is available by calling 607-334-1400 or online at tinyurl.com/y2v25m55. Registrants will receive a Zoom link before the webinar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.