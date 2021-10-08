TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
The Otsego County Office for the Aging will offer Tai Chi for Arthritis workshops at three area sites for those 60 and older.
Tai Chi is described as an ancient Chinese practice that combines slow movements with deep breathing. Medical studies have reportedly shown that Tai Chi can reduce pain and increase flexibility for people with Arthritis as well as prevent falls for older adults.
One workshop will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 7, at the Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
Another workshop series will be held at United Methodist Church at 10 Church St. in Otego from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting Oct. 18.
A third workshop will be held in Edmeston at a location yet to be determined from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Oct.12.
Registration is required and a commitment to a minimum of 11 of the 16 sessions is necessary.
Call the Office for the Aging at 607- 547-4232 for more information and to register.
