‘NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS’
Writers in the Mountains will present “No Business Like Show Business,” a six-week poetry workshop with Lynn Domina from Sept. 8 to Oct. 13. The class will be held online from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Once registered and the $125 fee is paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, participants will write poems that respond to movies, plays, concerts and other performance types. Participants may choose to explore one performance from multiple angles throughout the class, or respond to many different performances. The instructor will provide prompts each week that will vary in technique. She will also provide links to example poems.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register by Tuesday, Sept. 1.
