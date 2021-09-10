advanced wheel throwing independent study
An independent study in advanced wheel throwing with instructor Adam Jennett will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 to Nov. 1, at Smithy clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
The course will serve as a wheel throwing course that allows for students to explore more independent projects and ideas. With demonstrations focused on more advanced and specific techniques students will apply the skills to self-directed work. Topics will include pouring pots, spouts, more advanced surface and glazing techniques.
The course will be limited to eight students. Intermediate wheel throwing skills are required.
The studio requires anyone taking a course or open studio to be fully vaccinated (two weeks out from second shot), and provide proof with their vaccination card or Empire pass.
Mask wearing will be required for everyone working in the studio.
The cost is $280 and includes a bag of clay.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
NICK KELSH iPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY
The Nick Kelsh iPhone Photography workshop for adults will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18; and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Friday will be a reception to include opening remarks and preparation for Saturday’s all-day workshop that will include shooting, editing and group instruction and Sunday’s one-on-one sessions with Kelsh.
Sponsored by Bright Hill Literary Center in Treadwell, Kelsh will share his love of photography and iPhone camera, including hints and tips he has discovered.
Content, composition, lighting and color will all be covered in the workshop.
The cost of the workshop is $449. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 16.
Visit https://brighthillpress.org/product/nickkelshforgrownups/ or email info@brighthillpress.org for more information and to register.
NAMI FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION PROGRAM
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Delaware and Otsego will offer the free NAMI Family to Family Education Program for families and friends of individuals with mental health issues. An eight-week series of classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in West Oneonta.
According to a media release, the course has been written by an experienced family member and mental health professional and the course will be led by local NAMI representatives Shari Stallone and Rina Riba and taught by trained NAMI-Delaware and Otsego family members.
The course will cover information on mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, mood disorders (bipolar and major depression), anxiety disorder, panic disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Basic information about medications will be include and coping skills on how to handle a crisis will be shared along with an exploration of listening and communication techniques and discussion of problem solving and confidentiality challenges. Recovery and rehabilitation for loved ones will also be discussed and self-care tips for families and friends focused on worry and stress will be provided.
The course is designed for parents, siblings, spouses, adult sons and daughters, partners and significant others of individuals with mental health conditions. The course is not for individuals themselves who have a mental health condition.
Interested participants are required to preregister by Friday, Sept. 17.
Call Stallone at 607-433-1714, ext. 201, Riba at 60- 326-4797 or email namidelawareco@gmail.com or sstallone@rehab.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.