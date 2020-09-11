CONSTITUTION DAY AT SUNY DELHI
The 17th annual Constitution Day at SUNY Delhi will be held free for the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. It will take the form of a webinar this year because of COVID-19.
According to a media release, this year’s theme, “Constitutional Rights and Constitutional Wrongs” will be examined from three perspectives.
Dr. Lori Tremblay, professor of anthropology, will analyze how unconscious bias underpins systems of racism while Dr. Simon Purdy who teaches sociology and criminal justice, will examine how law enforcement deals with (or should deal with) these biases.
Dr. John VanderLippe, a professor of history and government, will historicize ongoing voter suppression in the country, particularly of people of color.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yyztdq6j.
THEATER WORKSHOP
The West Kortright Centre will offer its 11th annual East Meets West theater workshop for teens and adults this month. Taught by actress and performance artist Lanny Harrison, the Zoom workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 and 24, by donation. Participants may attend one or both evenings but must register separately for each.
According to a media release, in the “Sheltering Characters” themed sessions, participants will explore some of the myriad characters archetypes that dwell within. Through meditation and movement exercises that emphasize imagination, improvisation and transformation, Harrison will lead the group on a voyage of theatrical discovery and contemplative practice. No previous experience in theater or dance is required. Comfortable clothes are also recommended.
Registration information is available at westkc.org/workshops.
Email sarah@westkc.org for more information.
CONSERVATION THROUGH EDUCATION
“Conservation through Education” will be presented as a virtual public program by the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Garrett Camasi, described as a veterinary technician, zookeeper, safari guide, wildlife photographer and student, will share his philosophy and photographs on wildlife conservation.
According to a media release, conservation is defined as utilization of natural resources in order to prevent depletion. In the modern world, entire ecosystems are reportedly being depleted of their biodiversity.
Human encroachment, habitat loss, overhunting, overfishing, overharvesting, pollution, invasive species, loss in genetic diversity and the human-wildlife conflict, are all said to be attributing to species becoming critically endangered. From birds to bees, elephants to whales, gorillas to sea turtles and leopards to fireflies, species in all taxonomic classes have been identified as being at risk of becoming endangered.
Visit tinyurl.com/y58vj6et for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.