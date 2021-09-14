FALL CLASSES , OPEN STUDIO AT SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
The following COVID-cautious classes are scheduled at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Build a House: Hand building with Megan Irving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Nov. 3 for $280.
Coils and Slabs with Adam Jennett from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 to Nov. 5 for $280.
Hand building with Ann Murdoch Geiger from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 21 to Oct. 12, for $150.
Clay for Beginners with Kris Gildenblatt from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 22 to Nov. 10 for $280.
Wheel Throwing Boot Camp with Eileen Anania from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 30 to Oct. 21 for $150.
Open Studio from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and Fridays and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays until Nov. 5
Visit www.smithyarts.org for course descriptions and more information, including the gallery’s health and safety requirements.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org to register.
