FALL MIGRATION AND WAYS TO HELP BIRDS ON THEIR JOURNEY
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host Audubon Connecticut and New York Community Conservation Manager Ken Elkins in an online event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Elkins will talk about fall migration and ways people can help birds on their journey.
The virtual program is free and open to the public. The required registration is available online at tinyurl.com/y3sglnzr.
According to a media release, fall migration can be a challenging time for birds. Elkins will explain how yards and parks can be an attraction for migratory birds, including what plants will provide the food they need, how turning off lights at might will reduce hazards and how windows can be made bird-friendly.
The presentation by Elkins replaces the Conservation Through Education program announced in the Weekend Edition of Sept. 12-13.
ACCESSIBLE MUSICAL THEORY
The West Kortright Centre will present a virtual workshop on Zoom from its Harmonic Series with Stephen Bennett in three age groups on Saturday, Sept. 26.
“Accessible Musical Theory” will be held from 10 a.m. until noon for ages 12 to 15 and 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 14 to 18. The music of Taylor Swift will be featured. The music of Bob Dylan will be featured from 4 to 7 p.m. for adults. There is a suggested donation of $10 for the workshop. Visit tinyurl.com/y5lgslg5 for more information and to register.
According to a media release, using songs by Swift and Dylan, students will learn how to approach notated music and practice reading along with a song. Participants will focus on chords by listening and will then discuss what they are, what they do and how musicians can use them to great effect.
