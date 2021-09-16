SUNY DELHI CERTIFICATION COURSES
The SUNY Delhi Office of Continuing Education and Professional Studies has announced that the following free certification courses focused on business and information technology are available to enroll in at any time.
The cost of the online programs will be covered by Project Excite, a fully-funded United States Department of Labor H1-B One Workforce Grant. Individuals may receive up to $5,000 each toward certifications to be completed no later than May 2024.
Available classes and certifications include Certified Administrative Professional with Microsoft Office Master 2019, Certified Administrative Professional with Microsoft Office Specialist 2019, Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Information Security Manager, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner, CompTIA Certification Training Network+, Security+, and Information Security Training.
Visit delhi.edu/ceps/project-excite/ to enroll in courses and complete the grant program registration.
Email CEPS@delhi.edu or call 607-746-4545 for more information.
CREATIVE WRITING
A class in Creative Writing with Kirsten Weyter will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, by the Chenango Arts Council.
The online class will teach innovative techniques that will allow writers to develop their storytelling voices with prompts, visualizations, word games and puzzles.
The required registration may be completed at chenangoarts.org.
Call 607-336-2787 for more information.
SCRAPBOOKING
A free scrapbooking class will meet at 4 p.m. twice monthly on first and third Tuesdays at the Worcester-Schenevus Library at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
The class will meet next on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
A list of needed supplies will be made available to those who register.
Call 607-397-7309 or email wo.ill@4cls.org for more information and to register.
