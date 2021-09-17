SCHOOL AVOIDANCE AND ANXIETY
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present an online lay advocacy workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, focused on School Avoidance and Anxiety.
According to presenters, anxiety is a natural part of childhood, but when anxiety gets in the way of a child’s ability to learn, families may need support and services provided by the Committee on Special Education.
Workshop participants will learn how to collaborate with their child’s school and identify what supports and services may be available through their school and community for a child who has anxiety.
Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will lead the workshop.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/99d5vr98.
