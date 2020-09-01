DELAWARE RIVER WATERSHED FORUM
The eighth annual Delaware River Watershed Forum will be held online from Sept. 14 to 17. The theme will be "From the Headwaters to the Bay and the Tribs In-Between: Staying Connected Amidst a Pandemic."
According to a media release, the program will highlight conservation projects and diversity and equity and legislative updates will be provided.
Go to tinyurl.com/yyua6jnn to see the full schedule. Go to tinyurl.com/y2kbmzhm to register. The fee is $100.
SUICIDE PREVENTION
Albany Veterans Administration Suicide Prevention Coordinator Joseph Hunter and VA Chaplain Bruce Swingle will host an online videoconference from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, for Delaware County veterans and service members.
According to a media release, veterans are taking their own lives at a rate of 20 per day. The conference has the endorsement of the Delaware County Suicide Prevention Committee and will provide information to help combat suicides in the rural communities of Delaware County.
Topics to be covered include warning signs for those at-risk, resources for self-care, connecting while social distancing and where veterans and service members may receive professional help.
The conference may be accessed on Zoom at tinyurl.com/y3mpm4bp. No code is needed. Organizers state in the release that a video camera is not required to join the meeting, however, a good internet connection using Google Chrome will enhance the video experience.
Participants are asked to register by calling 518-626-5367.
Call Hunter at 518-626-5329 or Swingle at 518-626-5747 for more information.
Veterans and service members going through a crisis may contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, press 1 or text: 838255.
CREATIVE NONFICTION
Writers in the Mountains will present a Creative Nonfiction workshop with Anique Sara Taylor from Sept. 17 to Jan. 14. The class will be held online from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays.
According to a media release, the workshop will offer writers possibilities for deepening their craft and group support.
With a preference for exploring memory, risk, danger, dreams, different versions of reality and deeper connection with self, the class will explore personal essay, memoir, journal work, writing for themselves and for publication.
Exercises will familiarize students with techniques of poetry, fiction and playwriting to provide them with the tools to hone their work. Classes will include free-writing, exploratory exercises, supportive feedback on students’ writing, along with discussions on short works by famous authors. Between classes, assigned reading, exercises and work suggestions will be emailed to students.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
Once registered and the $220 fee is paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
SUCCESSION PLANNING FOR FARM FAMILIES
Cornell Cooperative Extension educators will use Design Your Succession Plan, a new interactive program created by North Dakota State University Extension to help New York State farm families start their succession planning process.
According to a media release, the program will provide tools and resources to begin the succession planning process.
Reportedly, more than 80 percent of farm families hope to pass the family farm on to the next generation, but research shows only 30 percent of family farms survive to the second generation and only 12 percent survive to the third generation. The release adds that a successful transition to the next generation takes planning.
Participants will have an opportunity to open lines of communication with family to create a shared vision for the family business. They also will learn to choose and work with lawyers, accountants, lenders, insurance agents and tax experts to construct a plan and documents that converts the family's vision into action.
The program will be presented on Zoom. Sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29, in conjunction with additional online learning between sessions.
The cost is $60 per farm family and includes a $20 workbook. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 30.
Contact CCE Agriculture Program Leader David Cox at 518-234-4303, ext. 113 or dgc23@cornell.edu, or visit cceoneida.com/ for more information and to register.
