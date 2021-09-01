FOOD PRESERVATION
Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a free online food preservation course via Zoom next week.
“Preserving Apples” will be presented from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Apples can be preserved through canning, freezing and dehydrating. The class will includes a demonstration of making and canning applesauce, plus directions for freezing or canning apple pie filling. Register for the class at https://tinyurl.com/pbpm72mh or contact Diane Whitten at dwhitten@cornell.edu or 518-885-8995.
For more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at 607-865-6531 or jmd30@cornell.edu or visit www.ccedelaware.org.
WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will host a virtual workshop, “When Space Speaks with Sarah Blakley-Cartwright,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Once registered and paid for the three-hour intensive workshop, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
Students will explore vignette, ellipses and space breaks, as they interpret the unsaid and sharpen our ear for silence. Participants will look at how the elliptical form can provide leaps of energy — and explore how cutting one word, one sentence, one paragraph, one page can in fact sharpen meaning, leaving only prose that shines, presenters said in a media release.
Blakley-Cartwright is a board member of Writers in the Mountains. She is also a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author; publishing director of the Chicago Review of Books; and associate editor of A Public Space. Her website is https://www.sarahblakleycartwright.com/.
To register for this class, email writersinthemountains@gmail.com. To register online, visit writersinthemountains.org. The class fee is $35, and registration deadline is Sept. 14.
