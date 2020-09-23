STATE ENVIRONMENTAL Quality REVIEW TRAINING
County officials, planning board members, code enforcement officers, clerks and any others from the counties of Otsego and Schoharie who work with State Environmental Quality Review Act applications may register for online training from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, on Zoom.
Lucia Woo, an environmental planner specializing in SEQRA compliance at LaBella Associates headquartered in Rochester, will be the instructor.
Contact zacharythompson@co.schoharie.ny.us or 518-295-8770 to register.
The Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Department is hosting the training.
PLACE AND STORY: AN ONLINE SERIES
The Franklin Free Library will offer a free, bi-weekly reading and discussion series for interested adults in collaboration with Humanities New York.
According to a media release, “Place and Story” will focus on the natural world. Using a variety of materials, participants will explore the relationship Americans have with nature and other living things. Discussions will be led by poet, writer and educator Bertha Rogers.
Because of COVID-19, participants will need their own copies of books in the series. They are available in libraries or online as new or used books.
There will be five sessions offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning with an orientation meeting on Sept. 29. Subsequent dates will be Oct. 13 and 27 and Nov.10 and 24. All sessions will be held on Zoom. Log in information will be given before the first session.
The required preregistration is available by calling 607-829-2941 or emailing fr.ill@4cls.org.
Call 607-829-2941 for more information.
