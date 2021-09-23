Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.