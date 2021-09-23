MICRO-MEMOIR FALL
Writers in the Mountains will present Micro-Memoir Fall, a six-week workshop led by Linda Lowen from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5, online from 10 a.m. until noon Fridays.
Once registered and the $120 fee has been paid, participants will be given instructions that will allow them to join the workshop.
According to a media release, one’s memoir doesn’t have to cover decades to tell a story. Sometimes a single moment, correctly depicted, can illuminate a life.
Participants will begin by writing short 200-word pieces to demonstrate the theory that less is more. Workshops 5 and 6 will focus on short love stories, relationship tales of 100 words or fewer. Pieces suitable to submit to the New York Times column Tiny Love Stories will be completed.
A book reviewer for Publishers Weekly, Lowen’s writing advice has appeared in The Writer and Writer’s Digest magazines. She teaches creative nonfiction at the Downtown Writers Center in Syracuse, and has led workshops at the Chautauqua Writers Festival and HippoCamp, the annual Creative Nonfiction conference sponsored by Hippocampus magazine. Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
