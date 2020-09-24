PLACE AND STORY: AN ONLINE SERIES
Franklin Free Library will offer a free reading and discussion series for interested adults in collaboration with Humanities New York.
According to a media release, “Place and Story” will focus on the natural world. Using a variety of materials, participants will explore the relationship Americans have with nature and other living things. Discussions will be led by poet, writer and educator Bertha Rogers. Books are available at libraries and online.
There will be five sessions offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning with an orientation meeting on Sept. 29. Subsequent dates will be Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 10 and 24. All sessions will be held on Zoom. Log in information will be given before the first session.
The required preregistration is available by calling 607-829-2941 or emailing fr.ill@4cls.org.
Call 607-829-2941 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.