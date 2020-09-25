THEATER PRODUCTION
A virtual theater production workshop using the play “Rhinoceros” by Eugène Ionesc led by Lillian Meredith and Stephen Bennett will be presented by the West Kortright Centre from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Oct. 5 to Dec. 7, for 12 to 19 year olds.
According to a media release, the class will be structured similarly to the summer Shakespaere workshop and production. If fewer than 10 actors register, a different play will be used.
The fee is $420 for WKC members or $470. Need-based scholarships may be available. Contact sarah@westkc.org to pay by check or for more information.
Visit tinyurl.com/yxjyan4f for more information about the workshop’s instructors and to register.
TO MARKET, TO MARKET
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County educators Mariane Kiraly, David Cox, Nicole Tommell and Jim Barber will offer “To Market, To Market,” a six-part series to be held virtually and in-person from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Oct. 6 to Nov. 10.
According to a media release, participants will develop a product or service from start to finish using a logical, process-oriented curriculum will lead to business plans designed to create regional economic opportunities.
Association meeting rooms in Hamden, Cooperstown, Cobleskill, Norwich and Binghamton will be the in-person locations.
The fee for the series is $25 per person. Participants may bring their own snacks and drinks. The required registration is available online at reg.cce.cornell.edu/to-market_212.
“To Market, To Market” is supported by the Chobani Community Impact Fund at the Community Foundation for South Central New York.
Email Kiraly at mk129@cornell.edu for more information.
FUNCTIONAL BEHAVIOR ASSESSMENTS AND BEHAVIOR INTERVENTION PLANS
Family Resource Network in Oneonta has partnered with Starbridge and will present the online advocacy workshop “Functional Behavior Assessments and Behavior Intervention Plans” from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will explore the nature of a child’s behavior and describe when a Functional Behavior Assessment should be requested.
According to a media release, FBA’s helps determine why a student engages in behaviors that impede learning. Tools and strategies will be shared to support student success and what types of supports and services might be needed.
At the end of the session participants will understand the terms and processes needed to be an advocate for student success.
The required registration is available to complete online at tinyurl.com/y6sj8mnu.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.