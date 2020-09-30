COOKING
Sidney Memorial Public Library has partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension on two free Zoom cooking classes. Each will be presented weekly over six weeks in October and November.
Kids Cook, for those from preschool age to 7 and their caregivers, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21, and Nov. 4, 11, 18.
Dinner Club, for ages 8 to 18 and their caregivers, will meet at 4 p.m. on the same days.
According to a media release, meals and snacks will be prepared. Classes will focus on healthy eating and food safety. Food buying tips will be provided. Recipes will be shared and food gift cards will be given out to help offset the cost of supplies.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information and to register.
FUNCTIONAL BEHAVIOR ASSESSMENTS AND BEHAVIOR INTERVENTION PLANS
Family Resource Network in Oneonta and Starbridge will present the online advocacy workshop “Functional Behavior Assessments and Behavior Intervention Plans” from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will explore the nature of a child’s behavior and describe when a Functional Behavior Assessment should be requested.
According to a media release, FBA’s helps determine why a student engages in behaviors that impede learning. Tools and strategies will be shared to support student success and what types of supports and services might be needed.
Participants will understand the terms and processes needed to be an advocate for student success.
The required registration is available to complete online at tinyurl.com/y6sj8mnu.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
ONLINE LEARNING FOR BUSINESSES
As part of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing initiative to respond to member needs, an online learning center is available to help businesses meet their training needs in the areas of leadership, management and supervisory skills, sales and customer service skills and human resource compliance skills.
According to a media release, how to create a productive working environment, effective delegation, conflict management, working in a remote environment and working post-COVID are among the topics covered.
Sales and customer service modules focus on handling client or customer attitudes and objections, negotiating styles and effective sales negotiation and the dos and don’ts of effective customer services.
Human resources modules include diversity and inclusion training, micro-inequities, the process of stereotyping and methods of exclusion.
Each module is $45 per person.
Visit delawarecounty.org for more information and to register.
