SHAKESPEARE: THE B-SIDES
The West Kortright Centre will present the virtual workshop “Shakespeare: The B-sides” with Lillian Meredith and Stephen Bennett from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 8 to 24.
According to a media release, the workshop, for the 12 to 19 age group, will include a full read-through and discussion of Othello. A donation is requested for each session.
More information and the required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y43h3zmd.
