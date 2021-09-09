SCHOHARIE COUNTY HOME OF ONGOING LEARNING
The Schoharie County Home of Ongoing Learning will offer a number of classes this fall.
According to a media release, the nonprofit membership organization founded in 2011 shares a love of learning. The independent entity affiliated with SUNY Cobleskill and the Road Scholar Institute Network, is designed to stimulate the mind and energize the body in classroom and social settings.
SCHOOL provides daytime (and sometimes early evening) non-credit classes and is able to again offer some courses in-person and some using Zoom.
Activities are designed to encourage participants to create, think, exercise and socialize.
Offerings this semester include a wide variety of topics, all led by experienced facilitators. They include hikes, birding, historical talks and walks, animal and agricultural topics, books and writing, cooking, quilting, arts and crafts, languages, medical topics, exercise, wine tasting, aviation, high tea, boat tours and virtual tours.
A $50 yearly membership fee allows members to choose as many classes that fit their schedule and interests (including fall and spring semesters).
Some classes and trips have additional fees, which are detailed in the class descriptions.
Registration is underway for classes and will be accepted throughout the fall semester, up until 10 days before the start date for a given class or when/if the class size limit is reached.
Class descriptions and membership and registration forms are available online at www.cobyschool.com. Copies are at various public libraries throughout the county.
Email SCHOOL@cobleskill.edu or call 518-255-5463 for more information.
READING THE AMERICAN DREAM
Franklin Free Library will sponsor a reading and discussion series called Reading the American Dream presented by the New York Council for the Humanities.
An orientation meeting for interested participants will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the library at 334 Main St. in Franklin.
According to a media release, the trajectory of the coronavirus will determine if the group will meet in person or online.
Books in the series include “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz, “American Pastoral” by Philip Roth, “Interpreter of Maladies” by Jhumpa Lahiri and “Humboldt’s Gift” by Saul Bellow.
Book discussions will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and 26, and Nov. 9.
Contact Wendy or Xina at 607-829-2941 or fr.ill@4cls.org for more information and to register.
