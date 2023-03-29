DEFENSIVE DRIVING
A defensive driving course will be sponsored for the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 12 and 13, by Butternut Valley Grange at its hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, anyone with a NYS driver’s license may take the course. Most insurance companies honor the course with a rebate or drivers may reduce points on their licenses with proof of course completion.
Both evenings must be attended to receive certification. The cost for the course is $25 per individual.
Call Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 or email him at rhalbert1@stny.rr.com for more information and to register.
