OPEN STUDIO LIFE DRAWING
The Cooperstown Art Association will offer “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing” sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 22, for $15 per session with cash payment due upon arrival. The first one was held Jan. 11.
Attendance will be limited to 12 participants per session. Sessions will be in CAA’s classroom space at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Interested artists may call 607-547-9777, email gallery@cooperstownart.com or complete the online form at www.cooperstownart.com to register.
