WRITING
Chenango County Historical Society will host the second in a three-part writers workshop series at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the CCHS Flanagan Research Center.
According to a media release, authors of all ages and skill-levels are invited to hear new techniques that may be applied to historical research and writing. The focus will be on developing pieces for the annual CCHS Journal, an anthology of local stories related to Chenango County heritage.
The James S. Flanagan Research Center is at 43 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Visit www.Chenango Historical.org for more information.
