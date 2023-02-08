CREATING MONOPRINTS
A monoprint workshop will be led by Celia Buchanan from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Headwaters Arts Centers at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, one-of-a-kind monoprints will be created using gel plates and acrylic paints. The process is a combines printmaking, painting, and drawing. Participants will also be introduced to mono and transfer printing.
The $45 workshop fee includes all materials.
The required registration may be completed at www.roxburyartsgroup.org.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
Call 607-214-6040, or email headwaters@roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
