EKPHRASTIC POETRY
Writers in the Mountains will present “Ekphrastic Poetry: A Jump Start from Other Art Forms and Everyday Objects,” a six-week workshop with Sharon Ruetenik from March 30 to May 4.
According to a media release, the class of 10 will be held online from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Once registered and paid the $125 fee, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
During the first session students will look at samples and discuss how to begin their first pieces. The group will share their efforts throughout. The last session will be a presentation of everyone’s best work and a discussion of what was learned from others in the class.
The word ekphrasis, or ecphrasis, comes from the Greek for the written description of a work of art produced as a rhetorical or literary exercise, often used in the adjectival form ekphrastic. It is described as a vivid, often dramatic, verbal description of a visual work of art, either real or imagined.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.