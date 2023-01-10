MIXED MEDIA
The Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford will host a “Mixed Media” workshop led by artist Celia Buchanan from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
According to a media release, the workshop will explore multimedia techniques using stencils and resist methods incorporating water inks, soft water-soluble wax pastels and liquid acrylics. Participants will be shown how to combine multimedia and maintain archivally stable work.
The fee for the workshop is $45 and includes all materials.
The required registration may be completed at www.roxburyartsgroup.org.
Call 607-214-6040 or email headwaters@roxburyartsgroup.org or for more information.
‘GET THE KIDS OUT’
The Otsego County Conservation Association will present an installment of its “Get the Kids Out” program from noon until 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Oneonta World of Learning at 167 Young Road in East Oneonta’s Fortin Park.
OCCA Education Specialists Shelby MacLeish and Liz Brown will lead participants in activities that explore the winter landscape. If there is sufficient snow, families should bring their own sleds and toboggans.
Call 607-547-4488 or visit www.occainfo.org for more information.
