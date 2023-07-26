GUITAR LESSONS
A guitar workshop taught by a select group of guitar masters will be held Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. Friday’s events will begin at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 9:30 a.m.
According to a media release, guitarists expected include Tom Rasely, Roy Coston, John Kelsey, Dennis Turechek, Giancarlo Bartholomew, and Gary Talley from the Grammy-nominated The Box Tops.
Classes will be offered in electric guitar, acoustic guitar, jazz stylings, fingerstyle and guitar for songwriters. An open mic/jam will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
All participants will be given a complimentary ticket to see Talley perform live on the Earlville Opera House main stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Fees are $15 for Friday only, $20 for Saturday only, or $30 for both days.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yepkak2e for more information and to register.
RADICAL WILDCRAFTING WALK
The School of Environmental Vocational Arts in South Kortright will present a “Radical Wildcrafting Walk” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, with clinical eco-herbalist Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower.
According to a media release, the walk is designed for participants to discover plants and trees from a new perspective and in ways that help them to navigate life with greater equanimity and holism.
Wildcrafting is described as the practice of harvesting plants from their natural habitat, primarily for food or medicinal purposes.
The fee is $40. Call 607-538-1130 or email sevaprogams@gmail.com for more information and to register.
