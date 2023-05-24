LIFEGUARDING

SUNY Delhi will present a Red Cross Lifeguarding class from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays from May 30 to June 12, for individuals 15 and older.

According to a media release, attendance at all sessions is mandatory.

A pretest will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Classes for students who live in Delaware County will be paid for by the Delaware County Youth Bureau. All others will be charged $270 payable to SUNY Delhi.

Registration forms are available online at DelhiBroncos.com or Bronco Connect.

Call Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 for more information.

POETRY

Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills will offer the revisionist poetry workshop “Let’s Dig In!” from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays from May 29 to July 18, on Zoom.

According to a media release, the $250 workshop is suitable for all ages and will be taught by poet laureate Georgia Popoff. The format will be collaborative and hands-on. The editing of works in progress will be discussed. The focus will be on understanding how a poem comes to be and how it may realize its full potential.

Email beatrice@brighthill press.org for more information, to confirm availability and register.

