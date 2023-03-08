BIOINTENSIVE GARDENING
Schoharie County Master Gardener volunteers will host an in-person and online workshop on Biointensive Gardening, from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Center at 173 S. Grand St. in Cobleskill. The workshop will be presented by CCE Delaware County Horticulture and Natural Resource Educator Carla Crim.
According to a media release, biointensive gardening is a method of growing as much organic food as possible in the smallest amount of space. The method may also be used to maximize resources and effort in larger spaces.
This workshop is free and open to the public. The required registration may be completed at https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/
Call 518-234-4303 for more information.
BUILDING A DREAM COMMUNITY
“Building a Dream Community,” an in-person workshop led by Carole Ione and Rachel Condry via Zoom, will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, Ione, who goes by IONE, is described as an author/playwright/director and improvising text-sound artist and dream keeper for the Center for Deep Listening in Rensselaer where Condry is a practitioner.
An exploration of the world of dreams and dreaming will be the focus of the workshop.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/kyxwustr.
Visit www.bushel collective.org for more information.
