ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris has openings for the following arts and crafts classes in April and May.
Watercolor with Marilyn Roveland will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, and 24, for $45 for members or $55. All materials will be included and all levels of experience are welcome.
A Traditional Folk Art Painting class led by Glen Noto will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 and 25, for $50 for members or $60. Needed supplies will be provided.
Paper Making with Dee Hazlett will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, May 1, 8, 15, and 22, for $40 for members or $50. Students will need to provide 10 plastic coat hangers, two towels, a bed sheet, and 40-quart plastic tote.
Stained Glass classes with Heather France will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16 and 23. The class will have a minimum of four students and maximum of eight. The fee is $125 for members or $155. Students will need to provide a shoe or similar sized box, newspaper, safety glasses and an apron or smock.
Drawing with Marilyn Roveland will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 11, 18, and 25, for $45 for members or $55. No previous experience is necessary. Needed materials will be supplied.
Call 607-263-5786 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.