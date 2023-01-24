BASICS OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Headwaters Arts Center will present a Basics of Photography workshop led by photographer Kevin Q. Gray from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at HAC at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release Gray will lead participants through exercises to learn more about composition, shutter speed and aperture. The $15 workshop is geared toward digital photography, but analog cameras are also welcome.
Participants are asked to bring a camera to get a deeper understanding of photography and camera functionality. No previous experience is required.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-214-6040 for more information and to complete the required registration.
Gray is manager of arts education at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown and an adjunct art professor at Hartwick College.
