CHAIR CANING, BRAIDED BASKETS
Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris has announced its spring schedule of classes, three of which are scheduled to begin in March.
Chair caning with Brianna VanMaaren will be taught from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 21 and 28. Students are to provide their own chairs.
Braided baskets also with VanMaaren will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 23, and 30. Participants will make a one-handled egg collecting basket.
Both classes carry a fee of $45 for members or $55.
Pysanky Eggs with Julie Koch will be taught from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 22, 29 and April 5, for $35 for members of $45.
Students will decorate eggs using traditional Ukrainian tools to apply a wax resist technique.
More classes will be announced in April and May if they aren’t already full.
Call 607-263-5786 for more information and to register by phone.
