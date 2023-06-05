Nurturing your best self
The Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome at Pathfinder Village will host the four-part webinar series “Nurturing Your Best Self through Music, Art, Movement & Mindfulness” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in June.
According to a media release, the series will share strategies for families and direct support staff who care for older adults with Down syndrome, dementia, and other disabilities.
The series will be facilitated by E. Adel Herge of Jefferson Elder Care, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, and Kennedy Willis Center Director Brittany Goodrich.
As indicated in the name of the series, topics will focus on art, music, fun fitness and how to be mindful, positive and connected.
The registration fee is $30 per attendee.
Information is available online along with a registration link at kwcdownsyndrome.org.
Call 607-965-8377, visit pathfindervillage.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
