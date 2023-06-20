SUMMER SWIM PROGRAM
The SUNY Delhi summer swim program for children and adults will be held weekdays from June 26 to Aug. 4.
According to a media release, 30-minute lessons will be offered between 9 and 11 a.m. in Kunsela Hall pool.
Classes include American Red Cross levels I through IV, infant/toddler/preschoolers and Level VI diving.
The first session will be held from June 26 to July 14. The second session will run from July 17 to Aug. 4.
Swim team practice will also be made available as part of the lessons from 7 to 8 a.m. during lap swim.
Hamden and Meredith residents are advised to contact their town clerks regarding special financial arrangements that have been made with SUNY Delhi regarding the summer swim program.
Registration forms are available along with more information at delhibroncos.com.
WATER AEROBICS
SUNY Delhi will offer a class in water aerobics from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 26 to Aug. 4, for $65 per person.
Deep water aerobics will be offered from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 27 to Aug. 3, for $50 per person.
The day rate for both courses will be $10 each time.
Visit DelhiBroncos.com for more information and to register.
HEALING GRIEF
The Art of Bereavement, an adult grief support workshop that focuses on art as a way of exploring grief and loss, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 and Friday, July 7, at the Delaware County Office for the Aging at 97 Main St. in Delhi.
The workshops are free and sponsored by Helios Care. The required registration may be completed by calling 607-432-5525.
