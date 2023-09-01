ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer the following classes in September.
Folk Art with Glen Noto will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19, and 26.
Reed Basket Weaving with Brianna Van Maaren will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18.
The fee for each class is $40 for members or $50.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to register no later than Sept. 7.
CREATIVE WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love, a creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. A class of 10 students will meet online from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
According to a media release, students will have the opportunity to complete an essay that they may then submit for consideration in the New York Times Modern Love column.
Koster has a master of fine arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University. She has taught creative writing at public schools, for nonprofits and to incarcerated women at Rikers Island.
Through prompts and exercises, supportive feedback, a study of published essays and discussions on tips and pitfalls, students will sculpt and hone their stories.
Once registered and paid the $140 fee, students will be given instructions on how to join the class.
The required registration, due by Sept. 7, is available along with more information by emailing writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visiting writersinthemountains.org.
SEED SAVING
Otsego County Master Gardeners will present a Seed Saving workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will be guided in the identification and collection of seeds from the Garden Activity Center in Cooperstown. Which plants are best suited for saving, and how to harvest and store collected seeds will also be covered.
Participants should bring an empty, one gallon plastic jug.
A $5 donation is suggested to cover materials. Check-in will begin at 5:15 p.m.
The required registration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/msxhdsp3 or by calling 607-547-2536, ext. 235. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.