SLOW FLOW YOGA
A weekly Slow Flow yoga class with Arlana Young from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays will begin July 11, and continue until Aug. 8, at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, the class is for beginning and intermediate yoga students
Call the college office of continuing education at 607-436-2548 for more information.
COMMUNITY SUMMER ART WORKSHOP
Registration is underway for the 33rd annual Gilbertsville Community Summer Art Workshop to be held July 17 to 20, at New Life Fellowship Hall on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
Classes will include regular painting and special class options to include tip painting, abstract painting, Galaxy Paint Pour, tie dye, and photography light painting.
A closing program and art show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Gilbertsville Expressive Movement, at 12 Commons Drive.
Registration is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and adults. Classes will be divided into students entering kindergarten through second grade; third through sixth grade; seventh to 12th grade; and adult. The first group will meet from 10 to 11 a.m.; the next will meet from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.; the third will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and adults will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Each will have a special class option that will add another hour to the schedule.
The deadline to register is Friday, July 14.
Contact Randy Palada at rpalada@frontiernet.net or 607-287-8818 or call Donna Dvoracek at 607-237-4365 for more information and registration forms.
PHOTOGRAPHY
A three-day photography workshop will be held at Fenimore Art Museum for children ages 8 to 12 from 10 a.m. until noon, July 17 to 19. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. The fee is $60 for members or $70.
Students will need to supply their own cameras. A cell phone camera is acceptable but a point and shoot digital camera is preferred.
A three-day photography workshop will also be held for adults from for the same fee from 6 to 8 p.m. on the same dates.
Students are encouraged to bring any camera equipment they wish to experiment with, including lenses and tripods.
Both workshops will be led by FAM Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray, who has more than 20 years of experience as a photographer and teacher of photography on the college level.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.